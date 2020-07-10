8th Cir. Refuses To Overturn Exide's Arbitration Loss To Union

Law360 (July 10, 2020, 8:19 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit ruled on Friday that Exide Technologies should have gone to the National Labor Relations Board instead of to court to challenge an arbitrator's determination that its unilateral changes to its Family and Medical Leave Act procedure were an unfair labor practice. The unanimous decision by the three-judge panel upholds a district court's ruling that refused to disturb the arbitrator's award in favor of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 700. The union filed a grievance in 2016 that challenged the company's decision to shift leave requests under the FMLA to an outside vendor, according to the opinion by...

