Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

8th Cir. Refuses To Overturn Exide's Arbitration Loss To Union

Law360 (July 10, 2020, 8:19 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit ruled on Friday that Exide Technologies should have gone to the National Labor Relations Board instead of to court to challenge an arbitrator's determination that its unilateral changes to its Family and Medical Leave Act procedure were an unfair labor practice.

The unanimous decision by the three-judge panel upholds a district court's ruling that refused to disturb the arbitrator's award in favor of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 700. The union filed a grievance in 2016 that challenged the company's decision to shift leave requests under the FMLA to an outside vendor, according to the opinion by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!