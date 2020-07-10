DC Circ. Gives Clean Energy A Green Light To Get On The Grid

Law360 (July 10, 2020, 6:44 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday sent a clear message that states can't categorically block new, clean energy technologies from accessing the interstate electric grid in backing the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's landmark rule that makes room for energy storage resources in wholesale electricity markets. In backing FERC Order No. 841, the appeals court said that the agency's exclusive authority to determine who can participate in wholesale electricity markets trumps a state's ability to determine whether energy storage resources on local electricity distribution systems can participate in wholesale markets. Experts say the decision makes legally suspect any state regulation that on its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS