Study Noting 'Racial Tension,' 'Nepotism' Shakes Philly Courts

Law360 (July 10, 2020, 10:21 PM EDT) -- Court leadership in Philadelphia County on Friday vowed to take action following the release of a damning report from an outside consultant detailing "a culture of nepotism, mistrust and racial tension that is constantly brewing" for staff and judges alike. The report commissioned from the Center for Urban and Racial Equity, which was completed last summer but only released internally to First Judicial District staff this week, found a general sense of doubt among hundreds of surveyed staff that court leadership was truly committed to addressing issues of racial equity. The report further showed that female judges of color in Philadelphia...

