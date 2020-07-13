Foley & Lardner Can Foreclose On $29M Condo Loan

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 5:08 PM EDT) -- Foley & Lardner has standing to foreclose on a $29 million loan for a condominium development, a Florida appeals court has ruled, after finding that the law firm was the successor in interest to the loan servicer under an asset management agreement. Florida's Second District Court of Appeal ruled on Friday that Foley & Lardner could foreclose on the Cypress Falls at Palm Harbor Condominium unit owners on behalf of the direct lenders that had loaned $29 million to the project's developer, which later went bankrupt. The law firm had substituted as plaintiff for Pathfinder Palm Harbor, an entity that had...

