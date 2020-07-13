Cannabis Grower Veritas Hits CBD Competitor With TM Suit

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 10:44 PM EDT) -- Cannabis company Veritas Fine Cannabis has slapped a competitor with a trademark infringement suit in Colorado federal court, claiming the hemp oil producer's use of a similar name and logo has led to confusion on social media. Veritas Fine Cannabis said Friday that Veritas Farms Inc. sought to piggyback off its good name and reputation by selling CBD oils, tinctures and herbal extracts with its name and stylized "V" logo. Veritas Fine Cannabis said that the branding infringes the marks it has used on its website for years to provide "agricultural news and information." "Consumers on social media websites and other...

