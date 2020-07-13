Should Cos. Use USPTO's New Fast-Track Appeals Program?

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 2:18 PM EDT) -- On July 2, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office began accepting petitions for the fast-track appeals pilot program, a new program aimed at shaving off time during ex parte appeal.[1] Typically, ex parte appeals to the Patent and Trial Appeal Board are decided in the order in which they are filed. For a $400 petition fee, the new fast-track program will allow appellants to have their appeals advanced out of turn. Under the fast-track appeals pilot program, appellants can request expedited review of their pending appeal by filing a petition under Title 37 of the Code of Federal Regulations, Section 41.3,...

