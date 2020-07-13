Virus Lockdown Forces FCA To Delay Annual Report

Law360, London (July 13, 2020, 3:23 PM BST) -- Britain's financial services regulator has said it will have to publish its annual report two months later than planned this year amid concerns that COVID-19 restrictions could create a shortage of staff and laptops for public bodies such as government agencies. The Financial Conduct Authority said on Friday that it will publish its annual report and accounts in September instead of July. The regulator will also hand the document to Parliament in September, after HM Treasury extended the deadline for the bodies to file their accounts to the end of September because of disruption created by the pandemic. The COVID-19 crisis...

