EU Parliament Endorses New Anti-Money Laundering Plans

Law360, London (July 13, 2020, 6:36 PM BST) -- European Union lawmakers have backed measures that would give the European Central Bank more powers and create an improved asset-freezing regime in the bloc's fight against the flow of dirty money. The European Parliament and others have pushed for tougher money-laundering defenses after a series of scandals, including the Danske Bank case in Denmark, which highlighted regulatory gaps at national levels. Investors in Danske also took legal action as the crisis developed. The Parliament voted overwhelmingly on Friday to have rules uniformly implemented across the 27 member states. The Parliament said in a statement that the MEPs "deplore the incorrect and patchy implementation" of the...

