IBM Gets PTAB To Review Rival's Malware IP In $100M Row

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has agreed to institute IBM's petition for inter partes review of a competitor's malware patent at the heart of a California infringement suit, declining Trusted Knight Corp.'s invitation to discretionarily deny the petition. The July 10 decision to institute gives a boost to IBM in its bid to fend off Trusted Knight's March 2019 suit, in which the Maryland-based cybersecurity company has argued damages could exceed $100 million. Trusted Knight urged the board to exercise its discretion because of the advanced stage of that litigation, but the PTAB said the district court case isn't far...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS