Deloitte Expands Legal Business Services Unit To US

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 8:24 PM EDT) -- Deloitte is stepping up its alternative legal business service offerings in the U.S. with the launch of a new practice that will offer legal management consulting and technology services to companies, the Big Four accounting firm announced Monday. The U.S. launch is the latest step the accounting giant has taken to expand its legal business services practice internationally. Deloitte has hired three senior executives — Mark Ross and Lewis Christian from alternative legal services firms Integreon and Elevate, respectively, and Richard Levine from consultancy Gartner — to spearhead the U.S. business. The new practice will offer consulting and technology services for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS