Judge Backs Colo. Utilities In Electric Co-Op Exit Fight

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 9:47 PM EDT) -- Two Colorado power distributors set forth reasonable formulas to calculate how much they'll have to pay to leave a regional generation cooperative that had estimated one exit bill could total $1.25 billion, a Colorado administrative law judge held Friday. While the power co-op Tri-State Generation & Transmission Association Inc. never formally proposed exit fees to distribution co-ops United Power Inc. and La Plata Electric Association Inc., its staff suggested to United Power in 2018 that its exit costs could be $1.25 billion, according to the decision. Judge Robert I. Garvey of the Colorado Public Utilities Commission said that Tri-State's refusal to...

