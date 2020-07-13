Fed. Circ. Backs Microsoft Win In Patent Fight Over Bing

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 5:17 PM EDT) -- Microsoft on Monday scored a victory in a patent dispute over its Bing search engine when the Federal Circuit affirmed a lower court decision that the tech giant did not infringe a patent owned by a unit of major patent licensing firm Wi-Lan. In a nonprecedential one-line order, a three-judge panel summarily affirmed a Delaware federal judge's summary judgment decision last year that Microsoft's Bing search engine did not infringe Wi-Lan subsidiary Improved Search LLC's patent, following the parties' agreement that Microsoft didn't infringe patents under the court's interpretation of the claims. Improved Search argued on appeal that the district judge...

