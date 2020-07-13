Boies Schiller Adds Bankruptcy Attys In NY, London

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 10:57 PM EDT) -- Boies Schiller Flexner LLP has added the former head of derivatives bankruptcy strategy at Lehman Brothers Holdings and the former executive director of distressed special situations at Nomura International PLC to its New York and London offices, respectively, the firm announced Monday. Lawrence Brandman will use his experience resolving disputes that resulted from the defunct financial services firm wrapping up its derivatives book, and Neil Pigott will share his knowledge in dealing with bankruptcy matters at the London branch of the Japanese investment bank, according to Boies Schiller. Boies Schiller had identified bankruptcy as a key practice area even before the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS