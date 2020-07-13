Full Fed. Circ. Won't Rehear Diffuser Patent Case

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 11:16 PM EDT) -- The full Federal Circuit on Monday declined to rehear a company's petition asking whether the Patent Trial and Appeal Board wrongly refused to properly consider a U.S. Patent and Trademark Office examiner's potentially conflicting statements on a patent in a case related to the one at hand. In May, a three-judge Federal Circuit panel refused to consider ESIP Series 2 LLC's arguments that the PTAB erred in reviewing its patent for essential oil diffusers and aromatherapy, because Puzhen Life USA LLC — which challenged the patent — failed to identify its parent company as an interested party in its petition. On Monday, the...

