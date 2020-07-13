Weinstein Atty Defends Press Tactics That Sparked Gag Order

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 11:37 PM EDT) -- Harvey Weinstein lawyer Donna Rotunno said Monday she had no choice but to take her advocacy to the press during his sex assault trial, even though the practice eventually prompted a judge to enter a gag order against her team during jury deliberations. With Weinstein a longstanding public figure, the case a highly publicized case, and the victims' civil lawyer Gloria Allred making frequent public statements during the criminal trial, Rotunno said in a panel hosted by the New York City Bar Association on Monday that participating in the ongoing press discussion was a necessity. "Normally [the press] need us to...

