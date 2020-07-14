Ore. Farm Again Hits Back At Hemp Producer In Seed Row

Law360 (July 14, 2020, 5:34 PM EDT) -- An Oregon farm has once again filed counterclaims in a dispute with a now-bankrupt Kentucky CBD producer over $44 million in allegedly worthless hemp seeds, after the producer amended its complaint to include the farm's owner. HP Farms LLC on Friday reiterated many of the arguments in previously filed counterclaims, saying Elemental Processing LLC failed to monitor the sex of its hemp plants, allowing a $44 million crop to be fertilized and rendering it worthless. The farm said it was still owed money for the seeds, which it insisted were adequately feminized. "HP Farms LLC is entitled to the reasonable value...

