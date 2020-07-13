8th Circ. Won't Revive Minn. Deputy Sheriff's Sex Bias Suit

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 5:32 PM EDT) -- A Minnesota sheriff's department acted legally when it passed over a woman for a promotion to sergeant in favor of a less qualified male applicant because she didn't interview well, the Eighth Circuit ruled Monday, saying she failed to show that the county's rationale for rejecting her was rooted in gender bias. A three-judge panel upheld a 2018 order by U.S. District Court Judge Susan Richard Nelson awarding summary judgment to Wright County in Minnesota over claims that it failed to promote deputy sheriff employee Amee Pribyl because of her sex in violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act...

