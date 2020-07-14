6th Circ. Upholds 8-Year Sentence For $1.4M Tax Fraud

Law360 (July 14, 2020, 6:21 PM EDT) -- An Ohio federal court justly imposed an eight-year sentence and a $100,000 fine on a tax preparer convicted of defrauding the government of $1.4 million in tax revenue, the Sixth Circuit has ruled. The government presented ample evidence that the tax preparer, Keith Jeffries, inflated or created deductions for the clients of his tax service, Krew Time, the appeals court said in its opinion Monday. The term and fines fell within judicial sentencing guidelines, it added. Jeffries caught the attention of Internal Revenue Service investigators after they observed that his clients had a 100% refund rate for tax year 2014 and...

