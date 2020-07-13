Legal Startup Says Westlaw Wants 'Monopoly' Over Law Texts

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 6:20 PM EDT) -- A legal research startup called ROSS Intelligence fired back Monday at a copyright lawsuit filed by Westlaw owner Thomson Reuters, accusing the bigger company of seeking "a monopoly over access to public legal texts." The new filing came two months after Thomson Reuters Corp. accused ROSS Intelligence Inc. of illegally copying huge swaths of the Westlaw database to create a competing research service coupled with artificial intelligence. Asking a federal judge to dismiss that case, ROSS said Thomson Reuters was abusing copyright law in an effort to exert improper control over "key public legal texts on which our democracy is based."...

