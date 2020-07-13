Facebook Vies To Keep Gibson Dunn Probe Out Of Discovery

Law360, San Francisco (July 13, 2020, 9:39 PM EDT) -- Facebook urged a California federal magistrate judge Monday to reject efforts by users suing over the Cambridge Analytica scandal to review a Gibson Dunn-led investigation, saying the law firm's look into possible misbehavior by some Facebook developers is largely protected by attorney-client privilege. "What we are not turning over is our law firm's files," Facebook's attorney, Orin Snyder of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP, told U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley during a hearing on discovery disputes in the consolidated multidistrict litigation over nationwide allegations that Facebook violated a host of laws by disclosing users' sensitive information to tens of thousands...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS