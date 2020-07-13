Berman Resists Talking Motives For Ouster In New Transcript

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 11:10 PM EDT) -- Former Manhattan U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman resisted attempts by members of the House Judiciary Committee to get him to speculate on the possible reasons for his controversial ouster last month, according to a transcript of last week's closed-door congressional hearing made public on Monday. Throughout the two-and-a-half-hour hearing, Berman repeatedly declined to comment in response to questions about whether his removal might have been linked to the high-profile investigations his office had overseen. Those included criminal probes into the late, jet-setting convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his associates, in addition to figures with closer ties to President Donald Trump, like...

