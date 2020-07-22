Assessing 6 Years of Court And USPTO Alice Interpretations

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 4:05 PM EDT) -- In its 2014 landmark ruling in Alice Corp. v. CLS Bank International, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down as patent-ineligible CLS Bank's patents for mitigating settlement risk. At the time, it was widely believed that Supreme Court guidance was needed to help sort out what inventions were patent-eligible and which were not. As we continue to struggle with a consistent understanding of how to apply the Alice framework, the demarcation between patent-ineligible concepts and patent-eligible applications of concepts remains elusive. Six years after Alice, it seems a good time to ask: What has been its impact both at the U.S. Patent...

