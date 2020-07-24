Problems With USPTO Withholding Record For Some Appeals

Law360 (July 24, 2020, 6:57 PM EDT) -- Appeals from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office follow a statutorily prescribed sequence of events. Or, at least, they are supposed to. One of those steps requires the USPTO to transmit to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit a certified list of the administrative record when a private party files a notice of appeal from a USPTO decision to the Federal Circuit. This function is clerical but is nonetheless compulsory. Specifically, Title 35 of the U.S. Code, Section 43, mandates: With respect to an appeal described in section 142, the Director shall transmit to the United States Court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS