Inside The PTAB's New Oral Argument Training Program

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 6:19 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's Patent Trial and Appeal Board recently unveiled the Legal Experience and Advancement Program, or LEAP, in an effort to train and develop the next generation of attorneys and agents. In short, LEAP provides up to 15 minutes of extra argument time during an oral hearing for the LEAP practitioner. This extra time is for the arguing party and can be allocated at counsel's discretion, so long as the LEAP practitioner has a substantive role in the argument. Should the LEAP practitioner need assistance during their argument, a more senior practitioner is permitted to assist and/or...

