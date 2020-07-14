UK Gov't Extends Scope Of Flood Reinsurance Scheme

Law360, London (July 14, 2020, 3:52 PM BST) -- The government said on Tuesday that it will inject cash into the country's flood and disaster relief infrastructure after storms battered northern parts of Britain in 2019 and swathes of citizens were left uninsured. The government laid out proposals including the investment of £5.2 billion ($6.5 billion) to create approximately 2,000 new flood and coastal defenses to offer better protection to 336,000 properties in England by 2027. "This long-term plan will help push back the flood waters and protect hundreds of thousands of homes, businesses and livelihoods," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said. The prime minister added that the funding will "stimulate...

