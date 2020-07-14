MiFID II Fines Totaled €1.8M In 2019, ESMA Finds

Law360, London (July 14, 2020, 3:15 PM BST) -- National regulators imposed €1.8 million ($2 million) worth of fines and issued 317 sanctions in 2019 under the European Union's financial rulebook, Europe's markets watchdog has said. The European Securities and Markets Authority said Monday that national regulators from 15 member states imposed sanctions and measures on financial institutions between January and December 2019 for breaching the revised Markets in Financial Instruments Directive. The 317 sanctions were almost triple the 117 imposed by seven member states in 2018, which is when the rules, known as MiFID II, came into force. The fines handed out in 2019 were 40% higher than the...

