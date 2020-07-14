UK Grabs £1M In Assets From Serial Credit Card Fraudster

Law360, London (July 14, 2020, 2:40 PM BST) -- The National Crime Agency said on Tuesday that it has recovered more than £1 million ($1.25 million) in assets from a Nigerian scammer and his British partner following an investigation into the couple's alleged multimillion-pound credit card fraud. The High Court ordered Ayodele Odewale and his British partner Sara Bharat Yadav to hand over £1.01 million to the NCA under the Proceeds of Crime Act, the NCA said. The agency said it recovered £797,000 from the pair's bank accounts, three Patek Philippe watches valued at £199,000 and a private car registration plate worth £15,000. Odewale swindled millions of pounds out of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS