Aspen Offers To Slash Prices On Cancer Drugs In EU Probe

Law360 (July 14, 2020, 2:44 PM EDT) -- Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. has offered to lower the prices of six cancer medications sold in the European Union by over 70%, in order to address the EU competition authority's concerns over excessive pricing. On Tuesday, the European Commission said the prices of six off-patent cancer medications ⁠— which help treat haematological cancers like multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukaemia or acute lymphocytic leukaemia ⁠— would be reduced by an average of 73% if Aspen's proposal is accepted. "The proposed commitments aim at bringing to an end Aspen's suspected excessive pricing conduct with respect to its six off-patent cancer medicines, which the...

