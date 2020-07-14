Jones Day Wants Equal Pay Act Claims Cut From Bias Suit

Law360 (July 14, 2020, 5:50 PM EDT) -- Jones Day has moved for an early win on a claim that it violated the Equal Pay Act by failing to pay female attorneys equally, saying that it was undisputed the ex-associates behind the suit had not performed work equal to that of their male counterparts. In a motion for summary judgment Monday, the firm said none of the three attorneys whose Equal Pay Act claims are still standing could meet the necessary requirements under the act, arguing they had either put in far fewer billable hours than the better-paid male counterparts identified in the complaint or had identified men working...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS