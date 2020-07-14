UK Eyeing Conditions On Stryker's $4B Wright Medical Deal

Law360 (July 14, 2020, 5:30 PM EDT) -- Stryker's $4 billion plan to snap up a rival medical technology giant might soon be waved forward by the U.K.'s competition enforcer, which indicated Tuesday that its blessing may be forthcoming. The Competition and Markets Authority said it was considering "that there are reasonable grounds for believing that the undertakings offered by Stryker, or a modified version of them, might be accepted by the CMA." As for what exactly those undertakings would entail, no one has said publicly — including Stryker Corp., which didn't respond to a request for further details Tuesday. The competition agency opened a probe into the deal...

