Kirkland, Davis Polk Steer Apple Tech Co. Jamf's $288M IPO

Law360 (July 14, 2020, 4:11 PM EDT) -- Jamf, a creator of software that automates Apple device management, priced an initial public offering Tuesday for $288 million to raise money to reduce debt and make investments, in a deal guided by Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP. Kirkland-advised Jamf Holding Corp. said it is offering 16 million shares, according to a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company is offering 13.5 million of those shares, with existing shareholders selling the other 2.5 million. The shares will cost between $17 and $19 and will list on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol JAMF....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS