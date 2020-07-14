Black Attys Tell Peers To Back Diversity Talk With Action

Law360 (July 14, 2020, 8:28 PM EDT) -- Corporate counsel should cut ties with law firms that don't meet diversity metrics and lend a hand to any struggling minority attorney assigned to company matters to ensure that efforts to make the legal profession more inclusive aren't a fad, a panel of top Black in-house and law firm lawyers said Tuesday. With the country reeling from the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the increased awareness of inequities that continue to impact people of color generally and Black Americans in particular, the speakers discussed sustainable strategies that firms and in-house departments can adopt to make the legal profession more...

