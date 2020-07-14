Pentair Wants Fed. Circ. Rehearing In Pool Pump IP Row

Law360 (July 14, 2020, 5:32 PM EDT) -- Pentair Water Pool and Spa Inc. is asking the full Federal Circuit to take another look at a decision reversing its win at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board over a pool pump patent, saying the court "expanded the anticipation doctrine to an extent that outruns the court's precedent." In a petition for rehearing filed Monday, Pentair urged the full appeals court to revisit a panel decision last month that overturned the PTAB's ruling that rival Hayward Industries Inc. failed to show that a prior patent application known as Discenzo anticipated certain claims of Pentair's patent for "optimiz[ing] energy consumption."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS