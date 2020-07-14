FTC, Surescripts Debate Liu's Impact On Monopolization Case

Law360 (July 14, 2020, 9:35 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission and Surescripts offered dueling interpretations of how the antitrust watchdog's monopolization case against the e-prescription service is potentially impacted by the U.S. Supreme Court's recent holding that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has the ability to collect disgorgement — with some new parameters. The debate unfolded in separate briefs Monday in response to a June order U.S. District Judge John D. Bates issued instructing the parties to explain what bearing, if any, the justices' 8-1 decision in Liu v. SEC has on the case. The high court ruled last month that the top securities regulator can obtain...

