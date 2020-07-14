Fund Says Hemp Co. Owes $350K For SEC Reporting Lapse

Law360 (July 14, 2020, 7:37 PM EDT) -- A Florida CBD retailer has defaulted on a loan by abruptly halting its financial reports to securities regulators, effectively freezing public trading of its stock and entitling an investor to nearly $350,000, according to a complaint filed in Massachusetts federal court. Auctus Fund LLC says in its suit filed Monday that Hemp Naturals Inc. wasn't forthcoming about plans to stop reporting financials when it solicited the investment, mirroring claims by at least two other investors that allege the company sold convertible promissory notes on false pretenses. Auctus says Hemp Naturals filed a Form 15 ending its reporting to the U.S. Securities...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS