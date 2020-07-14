Fla. High Court Orders More Arguments On Pot License Law

Law360 (July 14, 2020, 6:22 PM EDT) -- The Florida Supreme Court on Tuesday asked a would-be medical marijuana company and the state's Department of Health to return to court for a second round of oral arguments over whether the law governing the licensing process is an unconstitutional "special law." After a previous oral argument in May, the state health agency and Florigrown LLC will return on Oct. 7, focusing on the constitutionality of the Sunshine State's law governing its licensing system for medical marijuana treatment centers, or MMTCs. Noting that Florida prohibits so-called special laws — which provide a benefit to a private corporation that others do not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS