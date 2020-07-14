38 Husch Blackwell Attorneys Say Goodbye To Office Life

Law360 (July 14, 2020, 6:01 PM EDT) -- Husch Blackwell LLP has launched its first-ever virtual office with an initial group of 38 attorneys and 12 legal professionals working remotely indefinitely, with plans to expand the group both internally and with lateral hires living in cities where the firm does not have physical offices. Currently, the 20 partners and 18 associates who have joined the group, called The Link, are all part of Husch Blackwell's product liability, toxic tort and commercial litigation practices, but according to The Link office managing partner J.Y. Miller, as the group expands it will be made up of attorneys and other legal professionals working...

