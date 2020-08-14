Hawaii Decouples From Virus Relief Act's NOL Provisions

Law360 (August 14, 2020, 7:54 PM EDT) -- Hawaii decoupled from federal changes on net operating losses and other changes in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic while providing some conformity with charitable contribution provisions. S.B. 2920, signed by Democratic Gov. David Y. Ige on Wednesday, said the state will not conform to a provision in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act that allows taxpayers to carry back net operating losses to 2018 through 2020. The state will also decouple from the CARES Act's suspension of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act's limit on net operating losses to 80% of taxable income and the $250,000 limitation on excess...

