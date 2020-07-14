Many LGBTQ, Disabled Attys Face Unconscious Bias At Work

Law360 (July 14, 2020, 9:59 PM EDT) -- About half of lesbian, gay and bisexual attorneys, a third of transgender and gender-nonconforming attorneys, and a third of attorneys with disabilities have experienced unconscious bias in the workplace, according to a new study from the American Bar Association. The survey of nearly 3,600 lawyers across the country, which set out to examine types of marginalization that are often "invisible," found that bias was a fairly common experience for LGBTQ attorneys and attorneys with disabilities, although this was far more likely to come in the form of unintentional bias than discrimination or harassment. "This study is an important first step in...

