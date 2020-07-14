Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Tax Partner Exits Greenspoon Marder With Landmark Pot Suit

Law360 (July 14, 2020, 8:29 PM EDT) -- The lead attorney in the landmark tax case brought by California cannabis company Harborside Health Center has left Greenspoon Marder LLP, taking the case with him, he told Law360 on Tuesday.

James B. Mann was a partner in Greenspoon Marder's tax practice group until he left the firm to go out on his own two weeks ago, he said. Harborside, which is in the middle of an appeal before the Ninth Circuit that could reshape the tax landscape for state-legal marijuana businesses, will stick with Mann as its counsel in the case, court records show.

Mann was part of a Greenspoon...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!