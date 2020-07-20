Schulte Roth Adds Pair For Structured And Specialty Finance

Law360 (July 20, 2020, 9:00 PM EDT) -- Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP has brought on a former Dentons partner experienced in advising on tax aspects related to structured finance, securitization and fund formation and a former Jones Day finance partner experienced in specialty finance. Andrea Mandell joined Schulte Roth as a partner in the firm's tax practice in New York after having advised clients on tax matters involving residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities as well as structured finance, the firm said in a statement July 13. Among the structures she has guided are real-estate-owned-to-rental financings and servicer advance facilities. "Being at Schulte is providing me with an opportunity...

