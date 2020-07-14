Justice Ginsburg Hospitalized For Possible Infection

Law360 (July 14, 2020, 5:47 PM EDT) -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was treated at a hospital Tuesday for a "possible infection" and will remain there for a few days, although she is "resting comfortably," the court said in a statement. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who was hospitalized Tuesday, is shown at a Georgetown University Law Center event on Feb. 10. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Justice Ginsburg, 87, experienced fever and chills Monday night and was evaluated at a hospital in Washington, D.C. On Tuesday, the justice was admitted to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore and underwent a procedure to clean out a bile duct...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS