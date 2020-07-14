All-Male Robinhood Class Counsel Won't Fly For Calif. Judge

Law360 (July 14, 2020, 10:03 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge overseeing the consolidation of class actions against stock trading application Robinhood on Tuesday rejected a motion to appoint class counsel, saying he wants a more diverse slate of attorneys after pointing out all the proposed lead counsel, executive committee members and liaison counsel are men. U.S. District Judge James Donato approved a motion to consolidate 13 of the cases against Robinhood, but denied a motion to appoint attorneys from Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP and Cotchett Pitre & McCarthy LLP as co-lead counsel because he said he was "concerned about a lack of diversity in the proposed...

