Florida Tells State High Court That Pot License Law Is Valid

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 7:22 PM EDT) -- Florida urged its state supreme court Wednesday to uphold its medical marijuana regulatory framework against claims that a statute governing treatment center licenses is an invalid "special law" that privileges a limited group of private corporations. Wednesday's oral arguments, held via videoconference, were a follow-up to arguments Florida's highest court heard in May on the state's appeal seeking to overturn a lower court's injunction declaring the statute unconstitutional and ordering its Department of Health to license Florigrown LLC as a medical marijuana treatment center. For this hearing, the court asked the parties to focus on Florigrown's argument that the law, which...

