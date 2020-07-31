DLA Piper Nabs Bankruptcy Veteran From Neligan Foley

Law360 (July 31, 2020, 7:46 PM EDT) -- DLA Piper has snagged a veteran bankruptcy lawyer from Neligan Foley LLP for its Dallas office as part of what it says has been a drive to expand its presence in a growing Texas restructuring market. The firm announced last week that James Muenker, a partner at Dallas business boutique firm Neligan with more than 20 years of experience in bankruptcy law, had joined DLA's Dallas restructuring practice as a partner. Thomas Califano, U.S. chair and global co-chair of DLA's restructuring practice, called Muenker a "well-known and seasoned restructuring professional" in the announcement. "His clients will benefit tremendously from our platform...

