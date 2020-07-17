Oregon Hemp Co. Wants $7.5M For Failed Joint Venture

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 11:22 PM EDT) -- An Oregon hemp company has accused a business partner of reneging on a joint venture agreement to grow 420 acres of hemp, demanding a total of $7.5 million in damages for the failed deal and equipment and seedlings removed from the site. Endo Scientific LLC said in a complaint in Oregon state court Monday that Hemp Logic and individual defendants acting on its behalf removed Endo's equipment and 600,000 hemp plants from the growing site and never handed over the share of biomass Endo was entitled to for its consulting services. Endo said it was also stiffed out of $375,000 owed...

