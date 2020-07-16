PTAB Says Amendments Still Rare, But Data Is Incomplete

Law360 (July 16, 2020, 8:42 PM EDT) -- The likelihood that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board will amend patents during America Invents Act trials remains incredibly low, but patent owners are still trying, including by actively participating in a pilot program that could start to tip the scales, according to a new study from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. var divElement = document.getElementById('viz1594940639634'); var vizElement = divElement.getElementsByTagName('object')[0]; vizElement.style.width='320px';vizElement.style.height='427px'; var scriptElement = document.createElement('script'); scriptElement.src = 'https://public.tableau.com/javascripts/api/viz_v1.js'; vizElement.parentNode.insertBefore(scriptElement, vizElement); In the sixth installment of its motion to amend study, the USPTO released data accounting for how the motions played out from Oct. 1, 2012, through March 31, 2020. That...

