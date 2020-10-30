Judging A Book: Adelman Reviews 'Mass Incarceration'

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 5:22 PM EDT) -- This article is part of an Expert Analysis series of book reviews from judges. Judge Lynn Adelman About 50 years ago, the U.S. embarked on a shift in its approach to issues involving criminal justice. Both federal and state governments began to adopt much more punitive policies, and these policies ultimately led to a massive increase in the number of people incarcerated in federal and state prisons and local jails. Even though only about 5% of the world's population resides in the U.S., this country now houses 25% of the world's prison population. At present, over 2.2 million people are incarcerated...

