Legal Industry Job Growth Slows In July

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 4:06 PM EDT) -- The legal industry in July added jobs for the third straight month, but the pace appeared to slacken after two months of robust growth, with the sector adding 1,900 positions, according to U.S. Department of Labor data released Friday. Fresh off increases of 6,100 jobs in May and 7,300 jobs in June, July's 0.17% increase continues the legal industry's job recovery since employment plummeted in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to seasonally adjusted numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. There were 1,107,600 jobs in the sector in July, up from 1,105,700 in June and 1,098,400 in May, according...

