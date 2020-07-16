FERC Finalizes Redo Of Utility Power Purchase Rules

Law360 (July 16, 2020, 9:32 PM EDT) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Thursday finalized major changes in how it implements the law that requires utilities to buy power from small-scale renewable energy producers, a move praised by utility industry groups but blasted by clean energy advocates. The update to FERC's long-standing policies under the Public Utility Regulatory Policies Act largely sticks to what the agency proposed in September. It gives states dramatically more leeway to administer PURPA as they see fit — something both state utility regulators and utilities were pushing for. But critics argue it could ultimately choke off opportunities for small-scale renewable developers in unfriendly states....

